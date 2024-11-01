Yorkshire agency Another Concept celebrates hugely successful first year with new hires and a rebrand

Yorkshire-based performance marketing agency, Another Concept, has capped off a successful first year by announcing a brand new website and two new hires.

Originally launched in October 2023, by four digital marketing experts and proud Yorkshire folk - Alex Gregory, Marcus Hearn, Tom Brook, and Rich Hart - with the intention of ‘redefining the agency model’ and ensuring clients get the expert services they deserve - Another Concept has since gone from strength to strength.

The company now boasts a solid client base and many exemplary case studies covering a wide range of services including content marketing, digital PR, SEO, PPC and more. In addition, despite the challenging nature of the industry and the financial difficulties faced by many firms at the moment, Another Concept also has a secure pipeline of new business.

All this has subsequently put Another Concept in a strong financial position, perhaps best reflected by the agency opening a Leeds city centre office at the sought-after Bracken workspace at Calls Wharf, well ahead of the roadmap the founders had initially planned when starting up.

Acknowledging this rapid growth, the four co-founders have now brought in two new hires - Sam Wood and Maggie Atkinson as Another Concept’s new Digital Marketing Executive and Content Writer, respectively. The founders also believe that these will be the first of many new hires for the business as the agency continues to flourish.

This announcement by the agency also comes off the back of a double award win at the recent 2024 Global Search Awards. At the prestigious event in Kraków, the team was recognised within the content marketing and PR categories for its work with its client RugbyPass, a leading international rugby news platform.

With all of these achievements, the agency has revamped itself with a brand new website and branding. This being something that the founders believe better reflects its stronger position as an established - and now award-winning - digital agency, whilst still maintaining the core values and client-first services the group has had from its inception.

Speaking about the agency’s one year anniversary and success so far, Co-Founder Rich Hart, who leads on Another Concept’s digital PR services, offered these comments:

“We’re ecstatic to have had such a successful first year. We began Another Concept with one thing in mind, and that was to provide exceptional service to all of our clients. We believe we have, and will continue to, maintain this approach with each new client and we’ll preserve the high standards we have with all our existing clients.

“We’re also over the moon to have had our hard work reflected with two highly recognised awards. Having the opportunity to collect our awards in Krakow whilst joined by our client, RugbyPass, was incredible and we hope to be able to celebrate similar success with our other existing and prospective clients too.”

Expanding on Rich’s comments, Co-Founder Marcus Hearn, who also leads on the SEO and Outreach services said:

“None of us could be happier with how well the business has gone so far. It’s a great feeling to have a startup with so much potential, and having already seen such growth so far is amazing.

“We also couldn’t think of a better way to show our growth as a company than with our new hires and a fresh new website. The rebrand gives people a much better understanding of who we are, how we work, and what we can do for our clients and our award wins reinforce this perfectly.”

Looking ahead, the agency is eager to continue this success into its second year and beyond, with the team confident that its rebrand and award winning status will support its plans for further exciting growth, more hires and a new wave of clients.