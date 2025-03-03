Yorkshire clothing brand invites shoppers to take part in Spring Wardrobe Refresh Challenge for a chance to win £500

After months of dreary weather, finally the call of spring is growing louder, and Yorkshire outdoor clothing brand TOG24 is leading the way with its Wardrobe Refresh Challenge.

A spirit of renewal is in the air as many of us are starting to feel the urge to refresh our homes, and especially our wardrobes. This year, TOG24 is offering a unique opportunity to do just that with their first-ever Wardrobe Refresh Challenge, inviting participants from across the UK to declutter, revitalise, and showcase their ingenuity and creativity.

In response to the growing interest and to give participants more leeway to develop their pitch, TOG24 has decided to extend the final deadline for the Wardrobe Refresh Challenge. Entries will now be accepted until the end of March, providing applicants across the UK with additional time to finalise and enter their submissions. See the official challenge form for details.

According to the brand, the challenge isn’t just about decluttering spaces or clearing out unused clothes, it's about rediscovering hidden gems within participants’ existing clothing collection. The challenge also encourages entrants to breathe new life into these forgotten items, mixing and matching old and new to create fresh looks.

Contestants are invited to put their ingenuity to the test and experiment with styling, creating outfits that “will define the spirit of Spring 2025.” The challenge is equally designed to inspire creativity while promoting smarter fashion choices, as well as a more versatile style that is more apt for the UK’s uniquely moody seasons.

The challenge is open to all UK residents aged 18 and over; entrants will be asked to produce a short statement and to upload any additional material that makes a strong case for them to be handpicked. There will only be one winner, and they’ll be tasked with creating a standout look that will define Spring 2025.

The winner will also receive a £500 prize to spend on TOG24 gear. The lucky one will also be featured on TOG24's website and social channels - giving their look national attention.

The closing date for entries is March 31, at midnight. Anyone interested in taking part in the TOG24 Wardrobe Refresh Challenge can find all the details and enter at: https://www.tog24.com/blogs/journal/new-year-new-gear-join-the-wardrobe-refresh-challenge