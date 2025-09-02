Yorkshire Dad who fractured his vertebrae suffering from multiple myeloma hopes to snowboard again thanks to VIP SKI

A Leeds father-of-two who is fighting multiple myeloma has scooped a place in the final to win a luxury ski holiday.

A Yorkshire father-of-two who is fighting multiple myeloma has scooped a place in the final to win a luxury ski holiday.

VIP SKI challenged Brits to get back into skiing by offering the chance to be one of the first people to stay in its brand-new luxury La Plagne property, the Graciosa. The holiday company put out a search for those most deserving of a ‘return to the slopes’ – from Britain’s oldest and most terrified, to those who have stopped skiing due to illness or loss.

Of the 300 entries, Richard Haigh’s story touched the hearts of the judges securing him a place in the final five. The competition now goes to a vote with the public choosing the winner via VIP SKIs website.

Richard on the slopes before his illness changed his life

In January 2023, Richard’s life changed in an instant when he fractured his vertebrae, spending six weeks in a wheelchair. Upon investigation it was discovered that he was battling Multiple Myeloma, a type of blood cancer that develops in the white blood cells, found in the bone marrow.

Diagnosed with the incurable illness, Richard, 50, underwent treatment in the Bexley Wing at St James Hospital, Leeds. After several months of treatment, he is currently minimal residual disease negative and is on 3 weeks of maintenance treatment, with 1 week off, every month.

Richard’s partner, Yvonne Sherriff, 46, who nominated Richard for the VIP SKI holiday, said: “Ever since his diagnosis Richard has been quietly determined; determined to get better and not be beaten by the cancer. We are glass half-full people and have done the best we can to stay positive, taking each day at a time. We know his condition is incurable, so why wouldn’t we live life to the fullest?”

Richard and Yvonne – who own an electrical business in Leeds – have been together for 27 years, they share two sons Harrison, 16, and Jackson, 12.

Battling illness, Richard hopes to win a place back on the slopes

Yvonne said: “Last year we took to the slopes with VIP SKI staying in Bear Lodge, sadly Richard wasn’t quite ready to ski and had to watch from the luxury side lines! Now he is so keen to get back to snow, to find his board again. If we were to win it would be incredible to see him on the slopes, doing what he loves with his sons.”

The couple first skied together in 1999 with Yvonne’s parents and later in 2002 they shared a holiday at The Hotel Graciosa, La Plagne. The very same building now transformed into the VIP SKI new suites.

She added: “It would be amazing to return to the property we stayed more than 20 years ago, to enjoy this time while Richard is able to. We know the cancer could come back and we don’t know when, so for now all we can do is ski!”

Perched at an altitude of 2003m above Plagne Centre, the Graciosa, a stunning complex of sixteen chalets for 4 to 14 guests, offers unparalleled convenience and access to the slopes. Skiers can take a short stroll down the piste to the heart of the resort, or ski straight from the ski room into the expansive Paradiski area.

The winner of the £3,466 holiday prize will soak up a room in one of the 16 versatile suites complete with dedicated chalet host serving delicious meals. Other facilities include luxury lounge, bar, ski hire shop, massage room, and childcare facilities.

Celebrating the launch of VIP SKI’s ‘Graciosa’ in 2025/6, Nicola Hardy from VIP SKI said: “Our competition has been a wonderful way to connect with our guests – old and new – and really showcase what we are all about; beautiful skiing and making memories that will last forever.

“There is no better location than La Plagne to embrace being back on your skis or boards. For someone like Richard who has enjoyed the slopes for many years, it would be wonderful for VIP SKI to be part of his return to the snow story. We wish all our finalists the best of luck as we open the vote.”

To vote for your head to the VIP SKI site. Voting closes on 21 September and the winner will be crowned at the end of September 2025.