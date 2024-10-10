Yorkshire family business HSL joins The Furniture Makers’ Company

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A long-established family business, HSL, which has been making and selling upholstered chairs, sofas and adjustable beds from its base in West Yorkshire for more than 55 years, is the latest business to become a corporate member of The Furniture Makers’ Company, the City of London livery company and charity for the furnishing industry.

Established in 1968 by the Burrows family, the company has a team of around 200 people employed at its head office and manufacturing facilities in Batley, with a further 300 staff working across its 55 showrooms nationwide. HSL is best known for its luxury recliner chairs, quality sofas and adjustable electric beds.

HSL’s new product ranges have gained the Queen’s Award for Innovation and, earlier this year, it was awarded the prestigious Manufacturing Guild Mark for business excellence by The Furniture Makers’ Company. It has also recently been featured in an episode of BBC show Inside the Factory.

Ben Waters, HSL operations director, said: “As a long-standing UK furniture manufacturer, we are proud to be joining The Furniture Makers’ Company this year. It is a great opportunity for us to contribute to our thriving community of furniture makers, and we look forward to collaborating around issues such as sustainability, training, and education. Most importantly, we are eager to raise the profile of our industry and spread awareness of the fantastic charity work undertaken by The Furniture Makers’ Company.”

The HSL team comprising (L to R) Tom White; Lydia Burrows; Charlotte Akroyd with Master Brian Ahern

HSL will be formally welcomed as a corporate member at an admission ceremony on 8th October at Furniture Makers’ Hall, London. Charlotte Akroyd, head of manufacturing; Tom White, head of design; and Lydia Burrows, associate director of marketing, will be admitted as corporate liverymen and personally welcomed by the Master of The Furniture Makers’ Company.

Brian Ahern, master of The Furniture Makers’ Company, said: “We are pleased to see another high-quality, long-established furniture maker joining our number. HSL showed itself to be an exceptional British manufacturer when it was awarded our coveted Manufacturing Guild Mark a few months ago and it’s great news that it is now choosing to play a more active role in the continued success of our dynamic furniture sector.”

Corporate membership provides opportunities for leading businesses from the trade to support the Company’s charitable activities, get involved with civic events and network with other members.