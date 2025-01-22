Yorkshire girls crowned Eco queens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hollie from Wakefield was crowned Miss Environment Scotland this weekend with four other Yorkshire beauty’s as her sister queens.

An incredible victory for Yorkshire when out of seven women in the 2025 Eco pageants UK royal court five of the girls live or come from Yorkshire. Shannon Allsop from Sheffield being crowned Miss Environment Wales, Charlotte Lister from Doncaster being crowned Ms Eco pageants UK, Hollie from Wakefield being crowned Miss Environment Scotland, Amber Killey from Hipswell being crowned Miss Eco pageants UK and Asnie Joseph from Leeds being crowned Miss Eco pageants UK first runner up.

Alongside our 5 Yorkshire queens Carénè Heckroodt was crowned Miss Environment England and Annabel Page was crowned Ms Eco pageants UK first runner up.

The girls competed on Saturday January 18 in several rounds including directors interview with the director Molly Marie Buckley, judges interview with four esteemed judges, advocacy introduction, swimwear and evening wear.

The finalists the day before the competition

Eco pageants UK is a pageant system all about protecting our planet and being more sustainable and environmentally friendly whilst being a good role model and community champion so the girls had to showcase this to score well and ultimately be crowned part of the Eco pageants UK royal court.

The Environment queens Shannon, Hollie and Carénè will be going to represent the UK at the prestigious Miss Environment International pageant in 2026 and the Eco Pageant UK queens Charlotte and Amber will continue their work here in the UK with their environmental advocacies and being environmental and community champions.