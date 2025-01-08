Yorkshire Sculpture Park's Chair recognised in New Year Honours List

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire Sculpture Park is delighted to announce its Chair of Trustees, Peter Clegg, has been awarded an OBE for ‘Services to Architecture’ in the latest New Year Honours List.

Founding partner of Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios (FCBS), and Chair of Yorkshire Sculpture Park for the past five years, his firm designed YSP’s Visitor Centre and the renowned Underground Gallery, which since it opened in 2005 has housed 21 exhibitions, 12 with international artists, and has welcomed millions of visitors.

The Underground Gallery represented a significant expansion of YSP's indoor exhibition capabilities, complementing the Park's extensive outdoor spaces and allowing for a diverse range of contemporary and modern sculpture to be presented all year round. It is one of the largest purpose-built gallery spaces for temporary sculpture exhibitions in the UK, with unique access and floor loading for monumental works.

Over his 47-year career, Peter has been recognised for pioneering work in sustainable design, placing him at the forefront of environmentally responsible and socially conscious building practices. Both the Visitor Centre and Underground Gallery at YSP are designed on passive design principles, including natural ventilation, daylighting, and thermal mass to reduce energy consumption.

Peter Clegg also took a leading role in master planning YSP’s 500-acre estate. His father, Sir Alec Clegg, was the Chief Education Officer of the West Riding, responsible for founding in 1949 Bretton Hall College, from which YSP developed. Peter’s special understanding of the site, his conviction in the transformative power of design to enrich lives and protect the environment has been of huge benefit to YSP and to West Yorkshire.

YSP Director Clare Lilley, said: “Peter’s architectural prowess and his belief in the importance of culture in enabling positive social change for all has brought a singular and highly sensitive approach to our historic estate and how Yorkshire Sculpture Park has developed. Peter’s work as an advisor and YSP trustee and his contribution to YSP’s values and ethos cannot be underestimated. We could not be prouder and more pleased that he has received such a well-deserved honour.”

Peter Clegg is also Professor of Architecture at the University of Bath, and Chair of the Feilden Foundation, a charity dedicated to advancing education and sustainable development in Africa. He is a founding trustee of the educational charity Jamie’s Farm, an educational charity that equips young people to thrive through farming, family, therapy and legacy.