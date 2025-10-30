'You are the heartbeat of Wakefield': Local businesses celebrated as Wakefield BID Awards return for 2025

Hosted by the beloved Wakefield entertainer, Ruby Rhubarb on Thursday, October 23, the event was a true showcase of Wakefield pride.

It also featured spectacular live entertainment from students at CAPA College and Wakefield College.

The awards, organised by Wakefield Business Improvement District, recognise the outstanding contributions of those driving the city forward. Judged by an independent panel, the winners represent excellence across hospitality, retail, community and citywide impact.

Thomas Wales, Chief Executive of Wakefield BID, said: “The Wakefield BID Awards are a chance to shine a spotlight on the brilliant people and businesses that make our city what it is.

"Every single one of our winners has gone above and beyond to create a vibrant, safe and welcoming Wakefield.

"The energy in the room was incredible. It wasn’t just about who took home a trophy — it was about celebrating the spirit of our city. “Congratulations to every single winner. You are the heartbeat of Wakefield.”

The full list of winners can be found below.

