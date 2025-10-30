The Wakefield BID Awards 2025 took place on Thursday, October 23 at Wakefield Exchange.placeholder image
The Wakefield BID Awards 2025 took place on Thursday, October 23 at Wakefield Exchange.

'You are the heartbeat of Wakefield': Local businesses celebrated as Wakefield BID Awards return for 2025

By Kara McKune
Published 30th Oct 2025, 16:30 GMT
Wakefield shone bright last week as more than 350 guests gathered at Wakefield Exchange for the glittering Wakefield BID Awards 2025 – a celebration of the businesses, organisations and individuals who make the city centre a vibrant and thriving place to be.

Hosted by the beloved Wakefield entertainer, Ruby Rhubarb on Thursday, October 23, the event was a true showcase of Wakefield pride.

It also featured spectacular live entertainment from students at CAPA College and Wakefield College.

The awards, organised by Wakefield Business Improvement District, recognise the outstanding contributions of those driving the city forward. Judged by an independent panel, the winners represent excellence across hospitality, retail, community and citywide impact.

Thomas Wales, Chief Executive of Wakefield BID, said: “The Wakefield BID Awards are a chance to shine a spotlight on the brilliant people and businesses that make our city what it is.

"Every single one of our winners has gone above and beyond to create a vibrant, safe and welcoming Wakefield.

"The energy in the room was incredible. It wasn’t just about who took home a trophy — it was about celebrating the spirit of our city. “Congratulations to every single winner. You are the heartbeat of Wakefield.”

The full list of winners can be found below.

Employee of the Year – Janet Fisher, Well Woman

1. Employee of the Year

Employee of the Year – Janet Fisher, Well Woman Photo: Antony de csernatony

Manager of the Year – Police Sergeant Nicola Milbourn

2. Manager of the Year

Manager of the Year – Police Sergeant Nicola Milbourn Photo: Antony de csernatony

Community Organisation/Charity of the Year – Theatre Royal Wakefield

3. Community Organisation/Charity of the Year

Community Organisation/Charity of the Year – Theatre Royal Wakefield Photo: Antony de csernatony

Best New Business of the Year – O’Connor’s

4. Best New Business of the Year

Best New Business of the Year – O’Connor’s Photo: Antony de csernatony

