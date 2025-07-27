Young man lost his ability to walk and talk at 13

Twenty-two years-old Liam Virgo lost his ability to walk and talk when he was 13 years old in 2016. Within days he couldn’t move or even speak. He’s now defying the odds in amazing recovery and is sharing his story as he’s hoping to raise awareness about his condition.

Liam was rushed to hospital for testing where he then spent four months on a specialist children’s neurological ward. The doctors were baffled by his mystery illness.

They filmed his case for medical research for universities around the world. After months of unanswered questions he was eventually diagnosed with FND also known as Functional Neurological Disorder.

Not long after his diagnosis he was discharged from hospital as there was no cure and nothing more could be done.

Liam getting out and about after being bed bound due to FND

He was subsequently left bedridden for three years, unable to walk for five years and he couldn’t talk for a year.

Liam said his experience had shown him how little awareness there was about the condition, among both the public and medical professionals, and he hopes his story will help secure more understanding and support for future sufferers.

He says "My FND paralysed me - I felt trapped inside my own body.

"There's a lot of misunderstanding about what FND is. In the past there have been people who have worked with me who don't understand it, not many people know what it is, they might have heard of it, but they don't know how it affects you."

In recent years Liam’s made progress in regaining mobility and speech. His voice is now fully recovered and he’s learning to walk again.

Even after his diagnosis, Liam said his symptoms were sometimes mislabelled by health professionals as other conditions such as autism and psychosis.

He can still have difficult days to this day with his FND and doctors aren’t sure if he will ever fully recover but Liam knows now that he can learn to live with his FND.

Liam wants people to know that FND is a really debilitating condition and just because it doesn’t show up on a scan doesn’t mean it’s not real.

The inspirational young man is now looking to spread awareness about FND. You can follow him on his instagram liamloveslondon where he shares his FND journey.