YSP. Bringing an exhibition to life

I’ve been a part of Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) for ten years, first as Programme Assistant, and now Deputy Curator. Over those years, I’ve worked closely with many artists helping them to bring their work to life and introducing it to new audiences.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One aspect I love about YSP is the unique spectrum of our programme – from small artist projects through to major gallery exhibitions and towering outdoor sculptures. At the heart of what the curatorial team does is supporting artists and caring for their artworks.

This autumn, I’m thrilled to be working on a new major exhibition, One to Give. One to Take Away with Australian artist Jordy Kerwick, whose fantastical work will be transforming The Weston Gallery and surrounding grounds with a collection of mythical beasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors to The Weston can enjoy One to Give. One to Take Away free of charge, which will feature colourful, large-scale, paintings and sculptures. Those setting off on an autumnal walk across YSP will encounter his new three-meter-high sculpture that brings together five creatures seen throughout Kerwick’s work: the bear, lion, tiger, wolf and cobra.

Louise Lohr, Deputy Curator at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Jordy is widely known for his vivid storytelling and playful approach to portraying mythology. His artwork resonates within YSP’s landscape and the deep-rooted connections that legends and folklore have to the natural world.

YSP’s relationship with Jordy began in 2023, when we received the loan of his bronze sculpture Hydra vs Bear; depicting a dramatic battle between a water serpent and double-headed bear. Hydra vs Bear was installed in the Bothy Triangle and quickly gained popularity with visitors. From there, we started a conversation with Jordy and Vigo Gallery about creating a more expansive exhibition.

All his works are rooted in his joy of creative expression, his love of imaginary worlds and fantastical creatures. I’m pleased that the exhibition will give visitors the opportunity to learn more about Jordy’s work, process and passion for creativity. It has something for everyone; colour, mythologies, and storytelling. And The Weston is the perfect spot to begin your visit - ideal for meeting friends for coffee, enjoying the panoramic views over a delicious meal or browsing the YSP gift shop featuring items made by some of the best artisan makers in the region.

Jordy Kerwick, One to Give. One to Take Away, September 27 to February 22, 2026. The Weston is free to enter, admission to YSP starts at £9.50 with 18s and under free. www.ysp.org.uk