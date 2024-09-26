Homes on Pontefract farm previously refused planning permission have been approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A planning application to demolish farm buildings and build three new homes on a farm near Pontefract has been approved.

A similar application on the same at Hall Farm on Loscoe Lane, Ackton, had been refused but a resubmitted application has been given the green light after further information was provided.

The developer is looking to knock down the buildings at the front of the site and build three homes.

A similar application was refused planning permission in May last year because it was judged to be inappropriate development on the green belt and because the proposed buildings were judged to be out of character.

Loscoe Lane, Ackton. Picture by Google

A Wakefield Council planning officer case officer report recommending the updated application for approval said: “The application site is partly located within the green belt – the submission detailed that the buildings subject to this application are in equestrian use and as such can be considered as previously developed land when considering appropriate development proposals in the green belt.

"The principle of development in this instance has therefore been found to be acceptable.

"Following amendments to the scheme and the submission of additional information, concerns initially raised by a number of technical consultees have also been addressed and a number of conditions have been recommended.”

Three objections to the plans were sent to the council.

One said: “We notice that access to the site has been slightly changed on this revised submission however this does not resolve the major safety concerns and risks.

"Demand would increase substantially on the narrow road with too many entrances in close proximity near to a main T junction.

"Articulated lorries regularly use this road which stops traffic when they are trying to turn left and right – it is an accident waiting to happen.”

A design and access statement provided in support of the application said: “The existing agricultural buildings are no longer in use and as such this previously developed site is to be repurposed for residential use.

"Whilst parts of the site sit within the green belt, the current situation is being improved by removing existing mass and replacing with a new terrace of three dwellings which have less volume and less floor area than the current built form.”