News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
2 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
5 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
5 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
6 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Pontefract's Farmer Copleys welcomes visitors from across the pond

A taste of country life in West Yorkshire was sampled by visitors from USA and Canada on a trip to Pontefract agricultural attraction Farmer Copleys.

By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST

Farmer Copley’s Ravensknowle Farm played host to more than 50 members of the North American Farmers’ Direct Marketing Association as part of an international Agritourism Farm Tour.

Farmers and businesses from across the Atlantic were given a detailed talk by Robert and Heather Copley on the story of Farmer Copleys, and a tour around all areas, including the new Copleys kitchen building, where the onus is on producing their very own jam, gelato & honey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Heather Copley was proud to showcase Farmer Copleys to the rest of the world.

Farmer Copleys played host to visitors from the US, who were treated to a tour of the farm near Pontefract and its facilitiesFarmer Copleys played host to visitors from the US, who were treated to a tour of the farm near Pontefract and its facilities
Farmer Copleys played host to visitors from the US, who were treated to a tour of the farm near Pontefract and its facilities
Most Popular

“It was a privilege to welcome our fellow farmers from North America to Pontefract & Featherstone, to show off our little corner of the world,” she said.

"The reaction we received was incredible and it was so pleasing to see how blown away our visitors were by what we do. Our team really do such a fantastic job here and to show this off to the rest of the world was such a lovely feeling. A real feather in our cap.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Staff were on hand to answer questions and offer Yorkshire tips to their visiting counterparts on subjects including butchers, HR, marketing, and farm management.

NAFDMA members took in various farms around the UK during their April visit. The organisation, founded in 1986, is a membership-based non-profit trade association dedicated to advancing the farm direct marketing and agritourism industries.

The visitors were from farms and agricultural businesses across the Atlantic and were given a tour and talk by the owners of Farmer CopleysThe visitors were from farms and agricultural businesses across the Atlantic and were given a tour and talk by the owners of Farmer Copleys
The visitors were from farms and agricultural businesses across the Atlantic and were given a tour and talk by the owners of Farmer Copleys
Read More
Wah Wah Records owner battles through injury to run the London Marathon for Supp...
Related topics:PontefractWest YorkshireUSACanada