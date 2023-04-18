Farmer Copley’s Ravensknowle Farm played host to more than 50 members of the North American Farmers’ Direct Marketing Association as part of an international Agritourism Farm Tour.

Farmers and businesses from across the Atlantic were given a detailed talk by Robert and Heather Copley on the story of Farmer Copleys, and a tour around all areas, including the new Copleys kitchen building, where the onus is on producing their very own jam, gelato & honey.

Heather Copley was proud to showcase Farmer Copleys to the rest of the world.

Farmer Copleys played host to visitors from the US, who were treated to a tour of the farm near Pontefract and its facilities

“It was a privilege to welcome our fellow farmers from North America to Pontefract & Featherstone, to show off our little corner of the world,” she said.

"The reaction we received was incredible and it was so pleasing to see how blown away our visitors were by what we do. Our team really do such a fantastic job here and to show this off to the rest of the world was such a lovely feeling. A real feather in our cap.”

Staff were on hand to answer questions and offer Yorkshire tips to their visiting counterparts on subjects including butchers, HR, marketing, and farm management.

NAFDMA members took in various farms around the UK during their April visit. The organisation, founded in 1986, is a membership-based non-profit trade association dedicated to advancing the farm direct marketing and agritourism industries.