Take a look inside Pontefract's new retro gaming arcade

By James Carney
Published 24th Sep 2024, 16:30 BST
Arcade classics from Space Invaders to Street Fighter have arrived in Pontefract.

Pixel Playhouse, a retro gaming arcade founded by entrepreneurs Andrew Leonard-Brook and Nick Jenkinson, is looking to provide a nostalgia trip for adults and introduce a younger audience to old classics.

Andrew said :“We wanted to give the local area something they haven't got.

“It’s a hark back to simpler times for the older generation, but with a fresh take for the younger crowd.”

Pixel Playhouse, on Cornmarket, focuses on titles from the 1980s and 1990s, including Space Invaders, Defender, Shinobi and Street Fighter II.

Nick said customers would previously have had to go as far as Leeds or Barnsley for a similar experience.

In addition to regular gaming sessions, the arcade will also offer corporate days and private parties on Mondays and Tuesdays when the venue is closed to the public.

For more information or to inquire about upcoming events and corporate bookings, follow Pixel Playhouse on social media or go to www.pixelplayhouse.co.uk

Street Fighter II is one of the games on offer.

Pixel Playhouse

Street Fighter II is one of the games on offer. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Nick Jenkinson has opened a new. video games aracde in Pontefract. Picture Scott Merrylees

Pixel Playhouse

Nick Jenkinson has opened a new. video games aracde in Pontefract. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

Space Invaders

Pixel Playhouse

Space Invaders Photo: Scott Merrylees

Pixel Playhouse

Pixel Playhouse

Pixel Playhouse Photo: Scott Merrylees

