Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Don’t miss out on a piece of pre-loved clothing from Elton John and friends this weekend

Fans of Elton John have until the end of this weekend to bid on a piece of his pre-loved clothing.

The auction, taking place on eBay, is set to raise funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Among some of the hot ticket items are a Gucci knitting kit and a Yohji Yamamoto Red Cherry Bomber Jacket

Here’s some of the big value items that are on offer until Sunday morning BST

Elton John and his partner David Furnish are throwing opening their wardrobe to raise funds for Elton’s AIDS Foundation.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The “Rocket Man Resale” auction is happening right now on eBay, with today marking the last 24 hours before many of the auctions on offer are completed - and there is a lot of choice involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The auction, helmed in part by Matchfire, is a fantastic look into some of Elton John’s favourite designers by all accounts. There’s a lot of Gucci being sold, alongside some unusual items that are set to fetch upwards of $10,000 as of writing.

But the auctions are not quite over yet, so for those of you who want to spend some money on some one-of-a-kind music memorabilia from the beloved “Rocket Man” himself, you might not want to miss out on what’s on offer.

What’s on offer in Elton John’s “Rocket Man Resale” auctions?

Elton John is auctioning off some of his and his friend's personal wardrobe to raise money for the Elton John AIDS Foundation - including some very rare Gucci items (Credit: Getty/Elton John AIDS Foundation/Matchfire) | Getty/Elton John AIDS Foundation/Matchfire

It’s a pretty impressive list, with the current bids at pretty impressive prices. But for those who are curious just how much is being spent so far, here are a few of the items on offer and how much as of writing the current bids are sitting on (in USD).

What is the most expensive piece of Elton John memorabilia that sold at auction?

Elton John during his 1975 "Captain Fantastic" tour. The blue jumpsuit and cap he wore during this tour remains to this day the most expensive piece of Elton John memorabilia sold at auction (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images

That would be his iconic stage costume worn during Elton John’s 1975 "Captain Fantastic" tour. The costume, a jumpsuit bearing sequins, feathers and a matching cape, sold at a Julien's Auctions event for $12,500 in 2014 - around £9,760 not including inflation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When does Elton John’s “Rocket Man Resale” auctions end?