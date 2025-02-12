This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It’s set to be a busy Friday for Ticketmaster as Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets go on general sale 🎵🎤🎟

Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets have been the talk of the town this last week.

The Super Bow LIX performer is set for four dates in the UK performing in Glasgow, London, Birmingham and Cardiff.

But as tickets are set to go on general sale this Valentine’s Day, what are your chances of getting a ticket the first time of asking?

He’s been the talk of the town since his Super Bowl LIX performance last weekend, as Kendrick Lamar and SZA announced their Grand National tour is coming to the UK.

The multi-time GRAMMY-award winner, who swept his categories at the 2025 ceremony for his ‘diss’ track, not like us, is scheduled to perform in Glasgow, Birmingham, Cardiff and will finish up his UK dates in London.

But with pre-sale registration having already been completed, and pre-sales currently taking place through various means, just what are the chances of getting a ticket to see Kendrick and SZA perform when they go on general sale through Ticketmaster?

CasinoTopsOnline undertook the research to find out how likely it is to get a ticket when they go on sale and if the UK is the most difficult destination on Kendrick and SZA’s European tour to get tickets for.

The science part

What are the odds of UK fans getting tickets to see Kendrick Lamar on tour when they go on general sale this week? | Canva/Getty Images

The analysis, conducted on 10/02/2025, estimates the likelihood of securing a ticket for the Grand National Tour in the UK and across Europe.

The projections are based on regional Spotify listener data sourced from SongStats, while search trend increases were tracked using Glimpse. Due to data limitations, figures for four European countries were unavailable.

What are the chances of getting a Kendrick Lamar ticket in the UK when they go on sale?

Kendrick Lamar and SZA's highly anticipated four-date UK tour is set to offer a total of 231,856 tickets, but with an overwhelming demand from fans, securing a spot at one of the concerts will be a major challenge. Based on projections from CasinoTopsOnline, an estimated 7.5 million UK fans are expected to try their luck in securing tickets for the Grand National Tour this summer.

This means that, on average, fans will have just a 2.99% chance of getting their hands on a ticket—making it one of the most competitive ticket sales of the year. With such a high demand, many will likely face disappointment as availability is far outweighed by the sheer volume of eager concertgoers.

What are the chances of getting a Kendrick Lamar ticket in Europe when they go on sale?

The analysis also revealed that the UK is the second hardest country to secure tickets for Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Grand National Tour this summer, with fans facing just a 2.99% chance of getting a ticket. The Netherlands ranks as the toughest place to secure a spot, with Dutch fans having only a 2.82% chance due to limited availability.

In contrast, Germany—where the duo will perform two concerts—offers the best odds, with a 7.47% chance of securing tickets. France and Sweden fall in the middle, with French fans having a 3.54% chance and Swedish fans slightly better off at 6.68%.

When do Kendrick Lamar UK tour tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale access

Those with O2 Priority access should as of today be available to access pre-sale tickets to see Kendrick Lamar and SZA, while venue presales, Gigs In Scotland, Live Nation and Metropolis pre-sales commence from 9am on February 13 2025.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence from 9am on Friday February 14 2025 through Ticketmaster. Good luck!

