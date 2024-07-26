The One Show is axed by BBC executives as presenters bid fond farewell in schedule overhaul
Executives have decided to remove the popular evening show for the next few weeks to make room for the 2024 Olympic Games. Typically airing at 7pm each weekday, the show is hosted by Alex Jones, Roman Kemp, Jermaine Jenas, and Ronan Keating.
Starting today, the show will be on a break. US pop star Katy Perry, their last guest, was interrupted while sharing a story as the episode ended.
Announcing the hiatus until mid-August, Kemp said: “Thanks so much to Katy Perry. Enjoy the Olympics, see you on the August 12.”
As the credits started to roll, Jones added: “Bye, have a nice summer.”
This is not the first time The One Show has been disrupted by sports events this summer. Earlier this month, it was off the air for a week due to the BBC's continuous coverage of Wimbledon 2024.
Normally, The One Show is moved to BBC Two for special events, but this time the decision was made to cancel it for over two weeks. The program, which has been running for nearly two decades, was also affected by schedule changes for Euro 2024 coverage.
