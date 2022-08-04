20 things for kids to do in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford this summer

2. Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Awaken your senses and enjoy the fresh air on these artist-led interactive Family Love Walks. They take place every Thursday at 11am and 2pm. The sessions are free but tickets need to be booked on the website. And look out for the ArtCart popping up every Friday from 11am-4pm. You’ll find it near the Learning Cafe where you can pick up a free bag of creative ideas for the whole family to explore what love means. This session is free with YSP entry; more details of both events at www.ysp.org.uk