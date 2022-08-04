20 things for kids to do in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford this summer

As well as heading for paid-for attractions there are plenty of other ways of having an enjoyable time that needn’t cost the earth - or even anything at all.
Bike rides, nature walks, a treasure hunt in the garden or a picnic in the park with a group of friends are all ways to spend an hour or two on a budget.
Here are some of the best ways to keep the kids entertained in and around Wakefield and the Five Towns this summer.
1. Farmer Copleys
The family-run farm hosts hugely popular events each year. There’s still time to take part in the Strawberry Experience which is open throughout August.Pick, eat and celebrate strawberries in all their jucy glory. Tickets are £2 and can be booked at farmercopleys.co.uk
2. Yorkshire Sculpture Park
Awaken your senses and enjoy the fresh air on these artist-led interactive Family Love Walks. They take place every Thursday at 11am and 2pm. The sessions are free but tickets need to be booked on the website. And look out for the ArtCart popping up every Friday from 11am-4pm. You’ll find it near the Learning Cafe where you can pick up a free bag of creative ideas for the whole family to explore what love means. This session is free with YSP entry; more details of both events at www.ysp.org.uk
3. Gravity
Bounce that energy away on the trampolines at Gravity Active Entertainment this summer. Located at Castleford’s Xscape, the park has plenty of seating for adults, as well as a cafe. As well as open bounce sessions, Gravity also host SEN sessions, parent and toddler classes and even fitness classes for adults.
4. National Coal Mining Museum
There are all sorts of things to do at the National Coal Mining Museum and here are just a few: Pack up your bucket and spade and head off to The Beach, or take part in a Summer Science Spectacular at the Maker’s Shed with ever-changing activities. Every Wednesday to Friday the museum is hosting Creative Summer Schools for seven to 12 year-olds. Among other things you will learn how to make a fizzing bath bomb. Cost is £5 per child. And on Thursday, August 25 there’s a free two-hour circular heritage walk. More details at www.ncm.org.uk