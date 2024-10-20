Adorable school photos from 2009.Adorable school photos from 2009.
Adorable school photos from 2009.

22 photos of Wakefield's school starters - this time from 2009 👩‍🏫

By Leanne Clarke
Published 20th Oct 2024, 19:00 BST
They'll be all grown up now! But remember when your little started school in September 2009?

Take a look at our photo gallery to see if you can spot any familiar faces. They were taken around January time and feature schools across the Wakefield district.

New starters Walton Primary School January 2009.

1. Walton Primary

New starters Walton Primary School January 2009. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Ledger Lane School. New starters,

2. Ledger Lane

Ledger Lane School. New starters, Photo: s

Photo Sales
St Austins Catholic Primary.

3. School starters

St Austins Catholic Primary. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Standbridge Primary School.

4. School starters

Standbridge Primary School. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice