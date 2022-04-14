Can you spot anyone you know when they were little?

23 photos taking you back to Wakefield schools at Easter in the early Noughties

Easter has always been a fun time to be at school - from egg decorating to bonnet competitions.

By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 11:00 am

We've taken a look back and found these adorable pictures of littles ones enjoying those times from 2005 to 2010.

Can you spot anyone you know when they were little?

Take a look!

1. 2005

Easter bonnet parade at Lee Brigg Infants school, Altofts. Looking back at the photographer is Courtney-Jade Pape.

Photo Sales

2.

At Lee Brigg Infants School, Bradley Westwood-Welsh, Kennedy Nuttall, Sam Denison and Keenan Mumba, who all played percussion during the easter bonnet parade.

Photo Sales

3.

Fancy dress and sponsored Easter egg hunt at Rooks Nest J&I School. Back - Alexia Penney (4) Jack McCubbings (3) Mrs Julie Hampshire, Gregor Cooper (3) Miss Nikki Shaw, Billy Murtagh (5) Deanna Butler (5) Front - Sophie Hodson-Walker (3) Bethoni Kaye (4) Caitlyn Campbell (4)

Photo Sales

4. 2006

Easter Egg competition at Cliff School in 2006. The Very Rev George Nairn-Briggs (Dean of Wakefield) Simon Bedford (Head of Prep) Amy Marsden (11) Alanya French (9) Catherine Laird (8) - all winers of their year groups.

Photo Sales
Wakefield
Next Page
Page 1 of 6