23 photos taking you back to Wakefield schools at Easter in the early Noughties

We've taken a look back and found these adorable pictures of littles ones enjoying those times from 2005 to 2010.
Can you spot anyone you know when they were little?
1. 2005
Easter bonnet parade at Lee Brigg Infants school, Altofts. Looking back at the photographer is Courtney-Jade Pape.
2.
At Lee Brigg Infants School, Bradley Westwood-Welsh, Kennedy Nuttall, Sam Denison and Keenan Mumba, who all played percussion during the easter bonnet parade.
3.
Fancy dress and sponsored Easter egg hunt at Rooks Nest J&I School. Back - Alexia Penney (4) Jack McCubbings (3) Mrs Julie Hampshire, Gregor Cooper (3) Miss Nikki Shaw, Billy Murtagh (5) Deanna Butler (5) Front - Sophie Hodson-Walker (3) Bethoni Kaye (4) Caitlyn Campbell (4)
4. 2006
Easter Egg competition at Cliff School in 2006. The Very Rev George Nairn-Briggs (Dean of Wakefield) Simon Bedford (Head of Prep) Amy Marsden (11) Alanya French (9) Catherine Laird (8) - all winers of their year groups.