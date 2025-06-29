There truly is no event quite like promplaceholder image
28 snaps of high school proms in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford in 2010 and 2011

By Leanne Clarke
Published 29th Jun 2025, 16:30 BST
The dresses, the hairstyles, the vintage cars! There truly is no event quite like prom - especially in Wakefield and the Five Towns.

In this photo gallery, we take a look back at some of the smiling faces of pupils celebrating the end of high school in their best suits, dresses and vehicles in 2010 and 2011.

Though the photos might have been taken a decade ago, they're sure to bring back some long-forgotten memories!

Can you see any familiar faces in the gallery below?

There was a great turnout at the Freeston School Prom at Nostell Priory on June 24, 2021.

1. Freeston

There was a great turnout at the Freeston School Prom at Nostell Priory on June 24, 2021. Photo: s

Students from Allerton Bywater's Brigshaw High School at their prom at Rogerthorpe Manor, Badsworth, in July 2011. Pictures are Julia, Sophie, Ellise, Lowry, Jessica and Francesca.

2. Dresses

Students from Allerton Bywater's Brigshaw High School at their prom at Rogerthorpe Manor, Badsworth, in July 2011. Pictures are Julia, Sophie, Ellise, Lowry, Jessica and Francesca. Photo: s

Charlotte, Emma, Holly, Charlotte, Gabrielle and Beccy showed off their new dresses at Horbury School's prom at Bagden Hall in June 2011.

3. Prom ready

Charlotte, Emma, Holly, Charlotte, Gabrielle and Beccy showed off their new dresses at Horbury School's prom at Bagden Hall in June 2011. Photo: s

Class photo of Wakefield City High's prom on May 27, 2011.

4. Prom day

Class photo of Wakefield City High's prom on May 27, 2011. Photo: s

