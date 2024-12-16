28 snaps of nativity plays in Wakefield and the Five Towns in 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2007

Whether they're front and centre as Mary or Joseph or a proud singing angel, all our little ones are the star of the nativity and school Christmas shows in their very own way.
We're taking a stroll down memory lane to help bring a little festive spirit and taking a look back at school nativity plays from across the district across the noughties.
Can you spot any familiar faces?
1. French
The cast of the French nativity at All Saints J and I School, Featherstone, in 2007. Photo: s
2. St. Austin's
Joseph, Mary and The Star and one of the three Kings in the nativity dress rehearsal/performance at St. Austin's school in 2008 Photo: s
3. St Joseph's
The Christmas nativity - St Joseph's Catholic Primary Pontefract in 2008. Photo: s
4. St. Swithen's
There were a whole host of costumes for the nativity and carol service at St. Swithen's Community Centre, Eastmoor, in 2005 Photo: s
