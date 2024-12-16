28 snaps of nativity plays in Wakefield and the Five Towns in 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2007

28 snaps of nativity plays in Wakefield and the Five Towns in 2004, 2005, 2006 and 200728 snaps of nativity plays in Wakefield and the Five Towns in 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2007
By Leanne Clarke
Published 16th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
Schools across the district will be holding their Christmas concerts, nativities and shows this week – tissues at the ready!

Whether they're front and centre as Mary or Joseph or a proud singing angel, all our little ones are the star of the nativity and school Christmas shows in their very own way.

We're taking a stroll down memory lane to help bring a little festive spirit and taking a look back at school nativity plays from across the district across the noughties.

Can you spot any familiar faces?

The cast of the French nativity at All Saints J and I School, Featherstone, in 2007.

The cast of the French nativity at All Saints J and I School, Featherstone, in 2007. Photo: s

Joseph, Mary and The Star and one of the three Kings in the nativity dress rehearsal/performance at St. Austin's school in 2008

Joseph, Mary and The Star and one of the three Kings in the nativity dress rehearsal/performance at St. Austin's school in 2008 Photo: s

The Christmas nativity - St Joseph's Catholic Primary Pontefract in 2008.

The Christmas nativity - St Joseph's Catholic Primary Pontefract in 2008. Photo: s

There were a whole host of costumes for the nativity and carol service at St. Swithen's Community Centre, Eastmoor, in 2005

There were a whole host of costumes for the nativity and carol service at St. Swithen's Community Centre, Eastmoor, in 2005 Photo: s

