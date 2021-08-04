GCSE celebrations!

31 photos from GCSE results day in Wakefield back in 2004, 2005 and 2009

Do you remember having butterflies in your stomach and the sleep depriving wait for your GCSE results?

By Leanne Clarke
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 11:22 am
Updated Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 11:25 am

With results being published on August 12 this year, we thought we'd delve back into our archive and pull out some photos from students celebrating back in 2004, 2005 and 2009.

Can you spot yourself picking up your results, or someone you know?

1. Wakefield City High School

In 2004, celebrating their results were Becky Johnson, James Owen, Josh Grabowski, Ben Hawley, Michael Barratt, Rebecca McCormick, Kirsty Wilcock, Nathan Jones, Hayley Churchill, Dayne Craske and Vikki Colenutt.

2. Cathedral High School

In 2004, Samantha Williams phones home with her results.

3. Cathedral High School

Sophie Brook and Kathryn Conway celebrate their results in 2004.

4. Cathedral High School

Top of the class in 2004 were Michael Wadsworth who got 10 'A' to 'C's and Kimberly Clarkson who got 9 'A' to 'C's.

