36 nostalgic photos of pupils celebrating their GCSE results across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford in the noughties

By Leanne Clarke
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 15:08 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2024, 11:01 BST
It’s GCSE results day tomorrow so we’ve taken a look through our archives and found these brilliant pictures of pupils across the district celebrating their results over the years.

Can you spot anyone you know?

Outwood Grange School pupils celebrate their GCSE results, from the left, David Hiscocks, Chris Jackson, David Theaker, Lisa Fletcher, Mark Thwaites and Gareth West, all 16.

1. 1997

Outwood Grange School pupils celebrate their GCSE results, from the left, David Hiscocks, Chris Jackson, David Theaker, Lisa Fletcher, Mark Thwaites and Gareth West, all 16.

Wakefield City High School. Pictured celebrating their results are Becky Johnson, James Owen, Josh Grabowski, Ben Hawley, Michael Barratt, Rebecca McCormick, Kirsty Wilcock, Nathan Jones, Hayley Churchill, Dayne Craske and Vikki Colenutt.

2. 2004

Wakefield City High School. Pictured celebrating their results are Becky Johnson, James Owen, Josh Grabowski, Ben Hawley, Michael Barratt, Rebecca McCormick, Kirsty Wilcock, Nathan Jones, Hayley Churchill, Dayne Craske and Vikki Colenutt.

Cathedral High School, Wakefield. Samantha Williams phones home with her results.

3. 2004

Cathedral High School, Wakefield. Samantha Williams phones home with her results.

Cathedral High School - Pleased with their results Sophie Brook and Kathryn Conway.

4. 2004

Cathedral High School - Pleased with their results Sophie Brook and Kathryn Conway.

