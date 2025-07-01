40 of your photos from prom season 2025 in Wakefield, Pontefract, and Castleford

With exams done and dusted and results eagerly awaited, students from across the district have donned their gladrags for end-of-year celebrations.

Photos submitted from our readers have been fantastic this year, with an array of beautiful outfits and cars for the event!

Here are your pictures of children at their Year 11 and sixth form proms.

1 . Prom ready Marley ( gold) Feenie ( pink) ready for Kettlethorpe High School prom. Photo: Jodie Heaton Photo Sales

4 . Friends One of the album, shared by Fiona Goff. Photo: Fiona Goff Photo Sales