All smiles ready for their 2025 prom.

40 of your photos from prom season 2025 in Wakefield, Pontefract, and Castleford

By Leanne Clarke
Published 1st Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
Proud parents from across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford have shared photos of their sons and daughters at their 2025 school proms.

With exams done and dusted and results eagerly awaited, students from across the district have donned their gladrags for end-of-year celebrations.

Photos submitted from our readers have been fantastic this year, with an array of beautiful outfits and cars for the event!

Here are your pictures of children at their Year 11 and sixth form proms.

Marley ( gold) Feenie ( pink) ready for Kettlethorpe High School prom.

1. Prom ready

Marley ( gold) Feenie ( pink) ready for Kettlethorpe High School prom. Photo: Jodie Heaton

Shared by Adele Randles.

2. Beautiful blue

Shared by Adele Randles. Photo: Adele Randles

Shared by Kimberley Brooke.

3. Family snap

Shared by Kimberley Brooke. Photo: Kimberley Brooke

One of the album, shared by Fiona Goff.

4. Friends

One of the album, shared by Fiona Goff. Photo: Fiona Goff

