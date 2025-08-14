A-level Results 2025: Students across Wakefield celebrate receiving their grades

At Outwood Grange Academy, many students are now set to attend their first choice university, while others are embarking on exciting apprenticeships and employment opportunities.

Subjects of particular note are the Arts, where all students achieved the highest grades possible, and Mathematics and English Literature, with over three quarters of the students achieving A* - B grades.

Principal Andy Downing, said: “We are overjoyed to witness our student’s remarkable accomplishments. These results are a testament to the collaborative efforts of students and the unwavering support they have received from educators, parents and carers. Our holistic approach to education, which emphasises not only academic excellence but also personal development, has truly paid off.”

Students at Silcoates School with over a quarter of all grades awarded at A* to A and over half at A* to B. In addition, 96 per cent have been accepted by either their first or second choice of university.

Across all students, the proportion achieving A* to A grades was four per cent higher than forecast.

Head of Silcoates, Chris Wainman, said: “We are immensely proud of our students’ achievements. These results demonstrate not only their hard work and determination but also the expertise of our teaching staff and the supportive, ambitious environment here at Silcoates.”

Students at Rodillian Academy’s Sixth Form have been celebrating some exceptional results. Rodillian students have achieved an average of half-a-grade better than national average across their subjects.

At 85 per cent, Rodillian’s A*-C pass rate was the best the Academy has ever achieved.

Principal, Joe Birkbeck, said: “We are very proud of our students’ achievements. They have worked incredibly hard and been very well-supported by their teachers. We are delighted that, on average, our students out-perform the national average by half-a-grade. This is testament to their resilience and positivity. Well done to all our students, and to our brilliant staff team who have supported them throughout their time with us.”

Minsthorpe Community College is also thrilled with the outcomes of their Post-16 students.

The college is particularly proud of the proportion of A*-A grades, which is an increase on previous years.

Joint Principal Mark Gilmore said: Throughout the seven years they have spent at Minsthorpe Community College, they have epitomised our values of Motivation, Commitment and Care and have really earned these great results today.”

Joint Principal Rachael Merritt added: “These results provide a stepping stone for our students to their chosen route in education or employment. We offer our warmest congratulations to the young people and wish them every success and happiness for the future, whatever path they now choose.”

At Outwood Academy Hemsworth, there were highlights in Business Studies where 100 per cent of students achieved a Merit or higher, with 60 per cent achieving a Distinction or higher.

Principal James Pape, said: “Through their hard work and resilience, they have been outstanding ambassadors for our academy and role models for all other students.

“We now wish them the best of luck in their future endeavours; be it moving on to university or into the world of work. We look forward to welcoming them back in the future to share in their stories of success.”

At Ackworth School, 43.1 per of results were at grades A* to B, which as a non- selective school is outstanding.

Of particular note are our results in English Literature, with 100 per cent of Y13 cohort achieving grades A* - B.

Headteacher Martyn Beer, said: “We are immensely proud of every one of our students. Their achievements are the result of hard work, determination, and the support of our dedicated staff.

"At Ackworth, we measure success not only by exam results, but by the character, confidence, and curiosity our students take with them into the world.”

*We'll update as more results come in.

1 . Outwood Grange Academy India Ellis-Long, Sophie Wheater and Grace Clarke celebrate their results at Outwood Grange Academy. Photo: OGA Photo Sales

2 . Celebrations Hajira Zulfikar and Hera Shah getting their results at Outwood Grange Academy. Photo: OGA Photo Sales

3 . Result Jack Riley and Cormack Stewart pick up their results. Photo: OGA Photo Sales

4 . Time to celebrate Evie Crossley, Ella Fitzpatrick and Alhasan Ahmed celebrate. Photo: OGA Photo Sales