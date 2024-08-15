Silcoates School in Wrenthorpe reported an overall pass rate of 100 per cent, with 35 per cent of grades awarded being A* to A.

Silcoates headteacher, Chris Wainman, said: “I am justly proud of this year’s A-level candidates. The top tier of their grades are indicative of how hard they have worked towards their goals and how Silcoates is growing from strength to strength.

"Our headline results are arguably the best the school has ever achieved, and the destinations and courses are spectacular.

"However, our real success, as ever, lies with pupils who have excelled beyond their predicted grades, like Evelynn Ingram, for example, whose grades in chemistry, maths and physics are on average two whole grades higher than her GCSE results and other nationally standardised tests would ever have predicted possible.

"Other students chose not to apply to university and, equally as impressively, have achieved excellent unconditional offers from a variety of apprenticeship providers, the police and the Armed Forces.

"Today, we celebrate the inspirational journeys and accomplishments of each and every individual and extend our best wishes for their continued success as they tread forward on their chosen pathways, beyond our school gates.

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated Silcoates staff and all our supportive parents, who have stood beside and nurtured our students throughout their time at Silcoates.”

At Outwood Grange Academy, two thirds of students who studied mathematics, the arts, German or geography achieved a grade B or higher.

Andrew Downing, headteacher at Outwood Grange Academy, said: “We are overjoyed to witness our students’ remarkable accomplishments.

"These results are a testament to the collaborative efforts of students and the unwavering support they have received from teachers and parents.

“Our holistic approach to education, which emphasises not only academic excellence, but also personal development, has truly paid off.

"Despite all the challenges faced, the students have risen to them and we are proud to be part of the foundations of their futures.”

Julie Slater, chief executive principal (secondary) at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “We are delighted for our students who have secured great destinations following completion of their Level 3 qualifications.

"Our post-16 students are exceptional young people, determined to secure successful futures. We have lots to celebrate and be proud of today and I wish them all the success in the world for their future lives.”

Wakefield Girls’ High School, part of the Wakefield Grammar School Foundation, celebrated 10 students who all achieved at least three A* to A grades, as well as over two thirds of their students receiving A* to B grades.

Seventy per cent of students secured their first choice university, and five students will take on apprenticeships with companies including A-Eon, Bevan Brittan, Morrisons and Nestle.

Heidi-Jayne Boyes, headteacher at Wakefield Girls’ High School, said: “We are incredibly proud of our Year 13 students.

"In addition to their well deserved results, I know our students are prepared and ready to move on from Wakefield Girls’ with a wealth of personal and professional skills that will set them up for exceptional futures.

"We celebrate their determination, commitment and grit, which will ensure they continue to strive for the highest possible standards in all their endeavours. I wish each of them great success in their future paths.”

Also part of the Wakefield Grammar School Foundation, Queen Elizabeth Grammar School (QEGS) celebrated 66 per cent of pupils achieving grades A* to B.

A total of 21 per cent achieved at least three A* to A grades, and four pupils achieved three or more A* grades.

Woodkirk Academy praised the “dedicated hard work” of its teachers and students for the “excellent results” achieved.

It also cited the issue of RAAC presenting a challenge to the school, leading to a loss of some study areas for the A-level students this year.

Headteacher at Woodkirk Academy, Tim Jones, said: “The students and staff at Woodkirk Academy should be proud of the grades that have been attained.

"They are the result of a huge amount of hard work, resilience and a commitment to excel in the face of the challenges presented by the loss of their facilities.

"I am delighted for our students and I wish them all the very best for the future; I look forward to hearing about their successes.”

Kathryn Clarke, assistant principal and director of sixth form at Woodkirk Academy, said: “For the huge majority, the outcomes reflect the outstanding work ethic that has been demonstrated and I am delighted that so many have successfully secured a place at their first choice destination. Well done to them all and good luck as they move on to pastures new.

"We can’t wait to welcome next year’s cohort to the new sixth form centre, where students will have access to brand new facilities alongside the excellent education offered at Woodkirk Academy.”

Ackworth School reported an increase in the number of students achieving grades A* to A, and praised its “strong academic ethos” and “supportive community”.

Headteacher of Ackworth School, Martyn Beer, said: “I am incredibly proud of all our students. Their hard work and determination have truly paid off.

“Our students have not only achieved academically but have also developed the skills and qualities that will serve them well in their future endeavours.

"I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to each of them, especially in light of the disruption to their education through the Covid years, and to our dedicated staff who have supported them every step of the way.”

At Wakefield College, nine of its A-level subjects achieved a 100 per cent pass rate including art, design and media, biology, chemistry, economics, English language and film studies.

A-level student George Mullan secured a place at the University of East Anglia to study medicine after achieving three A*s in biology, chemistry and mathematics.

Sam Wright, chief executive and principal at the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, said: “It’s been delightful to see so many students with smiling faces today after securing places at their dream universities or employment in their chosen industries.

“Throughout our students’ time with us, we strive to deliver an all-encompassing study programme which not only enables them to succeed in their studies and achieve their ambitions, but also helps to build their confidence and independence to prepare them for their next steps in life.”

At Outwood Academy Hemsworth, 100 per cent of students in sports studies achieved a Distinction* or Distinction.

In business studies, 75 per cent of the students achieved a Distinction* or Distinction, and in both maths and photography 100 per cent of students gained grades A* to C.

James Pape, principal at Outwood Academy Hemsworth, said: “It has been great to see our Year 13 results improve again.

“We are really proud of all of our students. It has been fantastic to see their hard work and diligence pay off and we would like to wish them all the very best of luck for their future.”

Click through our gallery of pictures to see students across Wakefield celebrate their results today.

1 . A-level Results Day 2024 Students across the Wakefield area celebrated their A-level results today Photo: WGHS/Woodkirk Academy/Silcoates Photo Sales

2 . A-level results 2024 (Left to right) Oliver Mitchell, Caiden Burton and Macy Hopkins picking up their results at Minsthorpe Community College Photo: MCC Photo Sales

3 . A-level results 2024 Mame Diokhane received an A*, B and a Distinction in her results today at Minsthorpe Community College Photo: MCC Photo Sales

4 . A-level results 2024 Dannii Prideaux and Ella Shakespeare picking up their results at Minsthorpe Community College Photo: MCC Photo Sales