A-level results day: 34 fab photos taking a look back at Wakefield students celebrating from 2004 to 2010

By Leanne Clarke
Published 8th Aug 2024, 06:00 GMT
In just one week’s time, Wakefield A-level students will be nervously open their exam results.

And if you remember that feeling all too well, take a look back at photos from our archive showing students across the district opening and celebrating their results.

They were taken between 2005 and 2010 – can you see anyone you know?

Luke Foster, Holly Oreschnick, Lee Johnston, Jennifer Harper, Paula Astley in 2004.

1. Results day

Luke Foster, Holly Oreschnick, Lee Johnston, Jennifer Harper, Paula Astley in 2004.

Wakefield College 2004, Catherine Walters and Nichola Tallant.

2. Results day

Wakefield College 2004, Catherine Walters and Nichola Tallant.

A Level results, Wakefield College, Paula Astley and Jennifer Harper, 2004.

3. Results day

A Level results, Wakefield College, Paula Astley and Jennifer Harper, 2004.

Natalie Roberts

4. Results day

Natalie Roberts

