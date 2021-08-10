A-Level results: Minsthorpe Community College delighted at students' achievements

The college said in what has been extremely challenging times for young people, the students have demonstrated outstanding esilience and effort levels throughout this period to achieve some exceptional outcomes.

These results and their experiences at the college have enabled them to progress on to higher education, employment and training and this is something Minsthorpe is incredibly proud of.

These fantastic results mean that a record 100% of students are able to attend their first choice of university, with 89% of these being the first in their immediate family (first generation) to go on to higher education.

The college said in what has been extremely challenging times for young people, the students have demonstrated outstanding esilience and effort levels throughout this period to achieve some exceptional outcomes.

Despite the impact of COVID and a national reduction in apprenticeship places, they said they are also pleased to say that 11% of the cohort have successfully secured an apprenticeship.

It has been an unprecedented year or two for all students across the country but the college said they would like to congratulate our students on the motivation, commitment and care they have shown during the time they have spent at Minsthorpe Community College, saying 'It has been an amazing journey and one that will be a springboard to greater successes in the future.'

There were numerous individual standout student successes but in particular special mention goes to Elisha Heckler, Kenneth Lindley, Evie Smith, Drew Staniforth and Holly Wincer who have all achieved outstanding results across all their subjects.

Joint Principals. Mr Gilmore and Mrs Merritt said: “We feel immensely proud of the achievements of our Year 13 students this year more than ever, as we are acutely aware of the unprecedented challenges this group of students have faced over the two years of their Post 16 education.

"We speak to our students regularly about our ‘Team Minsthorpe’ ethos and we are sure that the young people will agree that the support of their families and their teachers has been invaluable throughout these uncertain times, but especially during periods of remote learning.