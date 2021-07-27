Academy plants time capsule as building work nears completion

Outwwood Academy Hemsworth students with the time caspsule

The highlight of the project is the construction of a new 17-classroom teaching block that will house music and drama rooms, art rooms, a main hall and a dining room.

It is hoped that the new facilities will be in use before the end of the year

To mark this stage of the development, staff and students at the academy have buried a time capsule.

Principal Toby Rutter, said: “This is a hugely exciting time for us. It has been brilliant to see the work taking place, and seeing the progress at each stage.

“The idea of a time capsule was one which the students really got behind and while it was a special day burying it, I can only imagine the excitement that will be about on the day that it resurfaces."

The time capsule contained a variety of things including questionnaires that were answered by some of the current students talking about their hopes and dreams for the future, as well as their ambitions and to mark the current era they discussed the pandemic.

This included details of how the students have handled the pandemic as well as passing on advice to the next generations.