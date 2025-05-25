Ackworth Howard School achieves OPAL Platinum Award for the second time

Ackworth Howard School has achieved Platinum status in the Outdoor Play and Learning (OPAL) Primary Programme – a programme that promotes a child’s health and wellbeing and is a mentor-supported school improvement programme – for the second time.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

OPAL has transformed the way children at Ackworth Howard interact with outdoor spaces, helping them develop key skills like creativity, social interaction, problem-solving, and resilience through play.

This year, innovations at the school include the expansion of the outdoor play zone, encouraging imaginative play and physical activity along with the introduction of Forest School play at lunch to further embed outdoor learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school also has new creative play areas including a tree library and extensive loose parts zones.

Ackworth Howard School has been awarded the OPAL Platinum Award for the second time, highlighting its ongoing commitment to enhancing outdoor play for children.

It was also increased its use of natural resources and school grounds to spark children’s imagination and curiosity.

The school has received significant support from local businesses and parents, with donations and community involvement in enhancing the outdoor learning spaces.

Headteacher Michael Walker, said: “We are thrilled to have achieved the OPAL Platinum Award for the second time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our staff, the support from our parents and the community, and, most importantly, the creativity and enthusiasm of our children.

"We believe that play is essential for a child’s development, and this award demonstrates the positive impact that purposeful, outdoor learning has on both their wellbeing and academic success.

"We look forward to continuing to build on these opportunities and making sure our children have the freedom to learn, explore, and thrive.”

Michael Follett BA Hons Ed, PGCE OPAL Founder and Director, added: "Ackworth Howard CE Junior & Infant School has achieved its second Platinum Award from OPAL (Outdoor Play and Learning). This means that they are in the top 0.5 per cent of UK schools for the continuous quality of play they provide for all their children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The school has demonstrated they are able to sustainably cater for the UNCRC Article 31 on the child's right to play, implementing all stages of school improvement in relation to play, including policy, planning, resourcing, staffing and evaluation."