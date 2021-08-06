Back to school: Here's where to buy cheap school uniforms including Asda, Matalan, Aldi and M&S

And you don't have to spend a fortune as several retailers offering everything from polo shirts, jumpers, trousers and skirts from as little as £1.

Matalan

A two-pack of polo shirts, in yellow, red or white, start from as little as £3, plus you can get a five-pack of white shirts , ages four-16 years, for £11.50.

Back to school: Here's where to buy cheap school uniform including Asda, Matalan, Aldi and M&S

A pack of five girls long sleeved school blouses (ages four-11) are between £11.50 to £18.50. Boys pack of two short sleeved shirts (four-16 years) are between £4 and £7.

A pack of two girls cardigans are between £8 and £12. A pack of two crewneck sweatshirts are £6 to £10.

Girls gingham dresses currently start from as little as £5. You can also pick up a two-pack of pull on school trousers for boys for just £10.

There are also pumps and school shoes starting from £3.50 to £15.

See more on the Matalan website here.George at Asda

Prices start at just £2 at Asda.

Girls and boys trousers can be bought in packs of two for just £6.

Girls skirts can be picked up for as little as £3 each and polo shirts, in various colours, from £2.50 for a pack of two.

Pumps, trainers and shoes can be bought for as little as £3 up to £15.

Marks and Spencer has slashed the price of selected school uniforms by 20 per cent, both in store and online.

A pack of two pairs of trousers are between £11 and £17.

Easy iron shirts, pack of three for both girls and boys, are between £9 and £18.

The back to school range at Aldi starts from as little as £1.

Trousers, skirts and sweatshirts can all be bought for under a fiver.

Shoes and trainers are available for around £6.99.

At Tesco you can pick up a two-pack of V-neck jumpers from £6, two pack cardigans from £8 and two pack crew neck sweatshirts from just £4.

A pack of two girls skirts are £6 and a two pack of long sleeved shirts from £3.50.

There's also a selection of PE kits - a two-pack of t-shirts from £2, shorts from £3.

There is also a handy uniform size guide available to help.

The Nutmeg collection for children has a selection of uniforms and PE kits.

A two pack round collar polo shirts are £4.

Two pack of skinny fit trousers, or regular, are £8.

A pack of two pleated skirts are £7.

Two polo t-shirts can be picked up for as little as £2.50.

There's also a selection of shoes, pumps and trainers from £3.50.

At Lidl, a school uniform bundle is available for just £4.50.

It includes:

School Polo Shirts, 2 pack: £1.75

Sweatshirt: £1