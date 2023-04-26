News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
17 minutes ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
1 hour ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
3 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
4 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
4 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
Do any of these bring back memories of your school days?Do any of these bring back memories of your school days?
Do any of these bring back memories of your school days?

Back to school: Take a trip back to the classroom in the 70s, 80s and 90s

Take a trip back to the classroom with our gallery of pictures from Wakefield schools first published in the Wakefield Express in the 1980s and 1990s.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:27 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 16:35 BST

Do you recognise yourself, any of your old schoolfriends or teachers? Share your memories with us at [email protected]

All photos are from the Wakefield Library Photographic Collection.

Normanton Woodlands Middle School holds a summer fair, 1979.

1. Normanton Woodlands Middle School

Normanton Woodlands Middle School holds a summer fair, 1979. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Wrenthorpe Primary School winning quiz team,1995.

2. Quizzers

Wrenthorpe Primary School winning quiz team,1995. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Freeston High School PE display, 1980.

3. Freeston

Freeston High School PE display, 1980. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Walton School pupils plant trees at Wakefield Power Station, 1990.

4. Tree planting

Walton School pupils plant trees at Wakefield Power Station, 1990. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:Wakefield