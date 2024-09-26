Back to the classroom in 2010.Back to the classroom in 2010.
Back to school with these 28 photos from Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford in 2010

By Leanne Clarke
Published 26th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
From shows to awards, retirements and celebrations – we’ve dug out these 28 fabulous photos showing schools across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford in 2010.

Do you recognise anyone?

'Green Day' at Lawefield Primary school. Teacher Emily Haskins shows pupils Safa Khan and Abigail Limbert how to make paper.

The last day of Burntwood School in 2010.

Ash Grove J&I football team won the school's mini league in 2010.

Environment Day at Crofton High School.

