Bellway Homes encourages the next generation of women in construction with City Fields visit

National homebuilder, Bellway Homes, Yorkshire welcomed an after-school club of girls to its City Fields development in Wakefield to find out more about the construction industry and the various jobs in it.

Before the visit, the club spent several weeks learning all about the construction industry, from its earliest days to the way in which it is seeking to close a gender gap that currently sees women making up only 11% of the total workforce.

Adele Greenleaf, a teacher at Scissett Middle School said: “Bellway has encouraged and inspired our students throughout every stage of this after-school club project, and it has really opened their eyes to the exciting possibilities for women looking to build careers in construction.”

The group spent an hour and half looking round the site – from construction to sales, show homes to now busy residential streets – and were asked afterward if they would consider a career in construction. Every one of them said they would, and some added that it was a path they definitely wanted to follow.

Claire Birkhead, group head of health and safety at Bellway Homes said: “It’s vital for the future of the construction industry that we capture the imagination of young people in the early days of their career development.

"And judging by the enthusiasm of this group of girls, and the interesting questions they asked our site managers and sales advisors, it seems like Scissett Middle School has laid the strongest of foundations for this group to make their mark in our industry.”