Beloved Wakefield teacher celebrates 25 years at Alverthorpe St Paul's School

By Kara McKune
Published 19th Dec 2024, 11:30 BST

The Alverthorpe school has shared their thanks to Mrs Olwen McClean, for her care and support over the past 25 years.

Mrs McClean started at the school in 1999, as a lunchtime supervisor, and worked her way up throughout the past two decades to become lunchtime manager and head of pastoral care.

Headteacher at Alverthorpe St Paul's School, Mrs Lyndsay Ranby, has now shared her thanks for Mrs McClean.

She said: “She's just such an asset to the to the team and it’s a pleasure to work with such a lovely lady!

Mrs Olwen McClean is celebrating 25 years at Alverthorpe St Paul's School.placeholder image
Mrs Olwen McClean is celebrating 25 years at Alverthorpe St Paul's School.

"The children that she works with are very fortunate to have have her as their trusted adult, because she supports and cares for them all.”

The school celebrated the important anniversary with a special assembly, dedicated to the work Mrs McClean does.

Past and present pupils created a special memory book, highlighting her incredible time at St Paul's.

The assembly also featured a song, performed by year six, and a special prayer.

