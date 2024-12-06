Secondary schools in Wakefield had mixed fortunes in league tables published by the Department for Education.placeholder image
Secondary schools in Wakefield had mixed fortunes in league tables published by the Department for Education.

Best and worst performing secondary schools across Wakefield for Progress 8 according to latest league tables

By Leanne Clarke
Published 6th Dec 2024, 06:30 BST
Here’s how schools across the Wakefield district performed in Progress 8, according to the latest government data.

The data, which details the overall performance for all pupils at the end of key stage 4 in 2024, uses Progress 8 scores to rank the schools.

Progress 8 scores show how much progress pupils made between the end of Key Stage 2 – Year 6 – and the end of Key Stage 4 – Year 11 – compared to pupils across England who got similar results at the end of Key Stage 2.

A score above zero means that pupils made more progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of Key Stage 2.

For more information visit www.compare-school-performance.service.gov.uk

*Some schools have not been published: For example, Progress 8 and prior attainment data for independent schools and independent special schools as these school are not required to enter pupils for key stage 2 national curriculum tests and assessments. Breakdowns by disadvantaged and other pupils are also not available for independent schools, independent special schools and non-maintained special schools

Castleford Academy has a score of 0.42. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.

1. Castleford Academy

Castleford Academy has a score of 0.42. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website. Photo: s

Trinity Academy Cathedral has a score of 0.34. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.

2. Trinity Academy Cathedral

Trinity Academy Cathedral has a score of 0.34. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website. Photo: s

Horbury Academy has a score of 0.32 It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website. .

3. Horbury Academy

Horbury Academy has a score of 0.32 It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website. . Photo: s

St Thomas à Becket Catholic Secondary School, A Voluntary Academy has a score of 0.29. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.

4. St Thomas à Becket Catholic Secondary School, A Voluntary Academy

St Thomas à Becket Catholic Secondary School, A Voluntary Academy has a score of 0.29. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website. Photo: s

