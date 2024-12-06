Best and worst performing secondary schools across Wakefield for Progress 8 according to latest league tables

The data, which details the overall performance for all pupils at the end of key stage 4 in 2024, uses Progress 8 scores to rank the schools.

Progress 8 scores show how much progress pupils made between the end of Key Stage 2 – Year 6 – and the end of Key Stage 4 – Year 11 – compared to pupils across England who got similar results at the end of Key Stage 2.

A score above zero means that pupils made more progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of Key Stage 2.

For more information visit www.compare-school-performance.service.gov.uk

*Some schools have not been published: For example, Progress 8 and prior attainment data for independent schools and independent special schools as these school are not required to enter pupils for key stage 2 national curriculum tests and assessments. Breakdowns by disadvantaged and other pupils are also not available for independent schools, independent special schools and non-maintained special schools

1 . Castleford Academy Castleford Academy has a score of 0.42. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.

2 . Trinity Academy Cathedral Trinity Academy Cathedral has a score of 0.34. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.

3 . Horbury Academy Horbury Academy has a score of 0.32 It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website. .

4 . St Thomas à Becket Catholic Secondary School, A Voluntary Academy St Thomas à Becket Catholic Secondary School, A Voluntary Academy has a score of 0.29. It has been classed as 'above average' on the Government website.