Cakes and conversation: Jade Botterill MP enjoys afternoon tea with pupils at Holy Trinity Primary School
Pupils and staff were delighted to host the Ossett MP, who spent the afternoon learning more about the school’s values, achievements, and aspirations.
During her visit, she enjoyed a tour of school, meeting with staff and pupils, who she praised for their enthusiasm and engagement, noting the warm and welcoming atmosphere created by both staff and pupils.
A highlight was afternoon tea with the school’s Junior Leadership Team.
Over cakes and conversation, the young leaders shared their thoughts on school life, their hopes for the future, and the positive role pupils play in shaping their community.
They enjoyed learning about Jade’s role as an MP.
Headteacher Jonathan Wood said: “We were thrilled to welcome Jade Botterill MP to our school.
"The children were so excited to share their ideas with her, and it was a wonderful opportunity for them to see how leadership can make an impact in the wider community.”