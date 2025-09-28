Cakes and conversation: Jade Botterill MP enjoys afternoon tea with pupils at Holy Trinity Primary School

Jade Botterill MP shares afternoon tea with JLT at Holy Trinity Primary School

Holy Trinity CE (VA) Primary School welcomed local Member of Parliament, Jade Botterill, for a special visit this week.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils and staff were delighted to host the Ossett MP, who spent the afternoon learning more about the school’s values, achievements, and aspirations.

During her visit, she enjoyed a tour of school, meeting with staff and pupils, who she praised for their enthusiasm and engagement, noting the warm and welcoming atmosphere created by both staff and pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A highlight was afternoon tea with the school’s Junior Leadership Team.

Holy Trinity Primary School pupils chatted about their school and learned about Ms Botterill's role as MP.

Over cakes and conversation, the young leaders shared their thoughts on school life, their hopes for the future, and the positive role pupils play in shaping their community.

They enjoyed learning about Jade’s role as an MP.

Headteacher Jonathan Wood said: “We were thrilled to welcome Jade Botterill MP to our school.

"The children were so excited to share their ideas with her, and it was a wonderful opportunity for them to see how leadership can make an impact in the wider community.”