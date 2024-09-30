Calling all primary schools! Be part of the Express Class of 2024 souvenir picture special

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Calling all Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford primary schools and teachers – here’s your chance to mark that big first day for your new Reception classes starting their education journey!

The first day at school is a momentous occasion for both children and parents, and to celebrate this, the Express will publish a special photo supplement within the paper on November 14, 2024!

All local primary schools are invited to register and submit their Reception Class photographs to us and submission is FREE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Schools have until October 16 to secure their spot in our special souvenir edition.

Join us in celebrating your new starters with our exclusive 'Class of 2024' photo supplement!

Parents and family members will have the chance to pre-order copies in advance, and pre-ordered copies will be delivered to the child’s school on publication day.

It’s so easy to get involved! Simply email your class picture/s, along with school and class name/s, to [email protected].

For more information or queries, our customer service team are available to help on 0330 403 3004 (weekdays only)

The more schools who enter, the bigger the celebration!