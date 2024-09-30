Calling all primary schools! Be part of the Express Class of 2024 souvenir picture special
The first day at school is a momentous occasion for both children and parents, and to celebrate this, the Express will publish a special photo supplement within the paper on November 14, 2024!
All local primary schools are invited to register and submit their Reception Class photographs to us and submission is FREE.
Schools have until October 16 to secure their spot in our special souvenir edition.
Parents and family members will have the chance to pre-order copies in advance, and pre-ordered copies will be delivered to the child’s school on publication day.
It’s so easy to get involved! Simply email your class picture/s, along with school and class name/s, to [email protected].
For more information or queries, our customer service team are available to help on 0330 403 3004 (weekdays only)
The more schools who enter, the bigger the celebration!
