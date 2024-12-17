Carleton High School receive positive feedback in latest Ofsted inspection
The milestone reflects the extraordinary journey that Carleton High School has been on since 2018. The report captures the sense of family and ‘Team Carleton’ that is at the heart of the school.
The inspectors were particularly impressed with how students are “unfailingly polite and courteous” and highlighted how “deeply they care for each other”.
The report also notes the strengths of Carleton’s curriculum and the exceptional experiences that they provide for students, from co-curricular opportunities and trips, to learning beyond the classroom.
Shaheen Shariff, Headteacher at Carleton High School, praises the report as being a “powerful endorsement of the exceptional care, education, and love we strive to provide every day at Carleton High School.”
The school’s next inspection will be a graded inspection.