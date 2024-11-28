Carleton Park School is Outstanding

Carleton Park Junior & Infant School has been praised by Ofsted as an ‘Outstanding’ school in all five inspected categories.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This fantastic achievement follows the inspection that took place on 15 and 16 October 2024 and is testament to the hard work, dedication, and ambition from the entire school community.

Ofsted praised that ‘pupils’ receive an exceptional education’ at Carleton Park. Highlighting that Carleton Park nurtures a positive culture where ‘pupils care for one another’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During their visit, Ofsted praised the school’s teaching as ‘ambitious and highly effective’. Further commenting that ‘teachers have excellent knowledge of the subjects they teach. They choose the right activities to help children learn and remember’.

Outstanding in all areas

Commending pupils’ behaviour and attitudes, Ofsted described behaviour as ‘exemplary’ and that ‘staff establish very clear and consistent routines, which pupils confidently follow’.

Carleton Parks commitment to personal development was also touched on, stating that ‘there are also many opportunities to connect with the community and learn about the world of work’.

Michelle Winter, Headteacher at Carleton Park Junior & Infant School, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am extremely proud of the results of the recent Ofsted inspection. This outcome is a testament to the hard work, dedication and passion of our talented and committed staff, the supportive wider school community, and, of course, our fantastic pupils who bring energy, enthusiasm and happiness to our school every day.

While we celebrate this achievement, our focus remains on providing every child with an exceptional education and helping them grow to be the best they can be.”

Julian Appleyard OBE, CEO of Pontefract Academies Trust, commented:

"We are immensely proud of the Carleton Park Ofsted report. Achieving outstanding judgments in all five inspected areas reflects the hard work, commitment, and passion of the entire school community. Pupils, staff and parents and carers all play a huge role in the improvement journey of any school and Carleton is a wonderful example of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This achievement reinforces the Trust’s mission to give our children and young people the chance in life they deserve. The report is a great accolade for the school and gives everyone connected with the school a huge boost. You only have to walk into the school to see it is a special place and I am pleased that the Ofsted team recognised that."

This success is not only a success for the school but also for the local community that it serves. Carleton Park is committed to shaping brighter futures and better life chances for its pupils and their families.

Ashley, Pontefract resident, emailed the school to congratulate them:

"Whilst I have no direct involvement with the school, as a Pontefract resident it is an absolute delight to hear your outstanding news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You are delivering a first-class education to the town and I am grateful and applaud the efforts of each and every single person who made what you deliver daily possible!

It’s wonderful that your work is recognised as it should be, thanks for raising the bar!"