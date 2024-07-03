Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils from across Castleford Academy Trust presented their annual Active Arts Showcase on June 28 – entitled Our Beautiful World – to parents and carers, governors, and trustees.

It brought together children in Years 2, 5 and 7 from Castleford Park Junior Academy, Glasshoughton Infant Academy, Three Lane Ends Academy, Crofton Academy, and Castleford Academy.

Performed in front of a rainforest backdrop created by the pupils, the showcase included poetry, singing, and narrative and physical theatre. This year’s showcase encompassed the theme of Our Beautiful World, with performances focusing on endangered species across the world.

Performances included a recital of a four-chapter story written by Year 7 pupils, singing from Year 5 pupils, and poetry performances from Year 2 pupils.

George Panayiotou, CEO of the Trust, said: “The Active Arts Showcase is a testament to the incredible talent and creativity of our pupils. It is inspiring to see how our young pupils have embraced the theme of ‘Our Beautiful World’ and used their artistic skills to raise awareness about endangered species.

"This event not only highlights the importance of the arts in education but also demonstrates the power of collaboration and community within our Trust. I am immensely proud of all the pupils and staff who contributed to this showcase event. It was truly remarkable.”

Becki Lewis, Director of Primary Education, said: “Over the past few months, the children in Year 2 and Year 5 across all the primary academies in our Trust and a group of Year 7 pupils in our secondary academies have been working hard as poets, authors, musicians, performers and artists to bring together our annual Castleford Academy Trust Active Arts Showcase.

