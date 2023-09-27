Castleford primary school 'proud to be smoke free' as it tries to prevent kids taking up vaping
and live on Freeview channel 276
Staff and children at Smawthorne Henry Moore Primary School have been working on poetry, artwork and a play to show everyone the health benefits of not smoking or vaping.
According to Wakefield Council, research shows children whose parents or guardians smoke are three times more likely to start themselves.
Coun Denise Jeffery, leader of Wakefield Council, said: “We know most people start smoking or vaping when they are children.
"If they see others doing this, they think it’s a normal thing to do. By making smoking and vaping invisible, they are less likely to start in the future.
“The work the children and staff have done here will be used to create resources for other schools so they too can become a smoke free community.”