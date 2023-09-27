Castleford primary school 'proud to be smoke free' as it tries to prevent kids taking up vaping

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and children at Smawthorne Henry Moore Primary School have been working on poetry, artwork and a play to show everyone the health benefits of not smoking or vaping.

According to Wakefield Council, research shows children whose parents or guardians smoke are three times more likely to start themselves.

Sophie Dixon, Headteacher, Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, and Coun Richard Forster, Chair of Governors, have celebrated the primary school going smokefree.

Coun Denise Jeffery, leader of Wakefield Council, said: “We know most people start smoking or vaping when they are children.

"If they see others doing this, they think it’s a normal thing to do. By making smoking and vaping invisible, they are less likely to start in the future.