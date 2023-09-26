A charity variety show in aid of two Pontefract and Castleford children to go ahead in Crigglestone this Saturday
The show, organised by burlesque dance teacher Karen Smith, also known by her stage name Krystal Spirit, will feature a range of performances including comedy, magic, burlesque performers and singers.
The money will be split between 12-year-old Alex Craven and two-year-old Neeve Smith.
Alex, from Castleford, has cerebral palsy, and his parents recently renovated their home to allow Alex to live as independently as possible.
The renovations was partly-funded but they require additional money to pay for for a through floor lift and ongoing private therapies and equipment.
And little Neeve Smith, from Pontefract, was born at 26 weeks in 2021, resulting in a primary diagnosis of cerebral palsy but also has hearing loss, no swallow reflex and therefore is peg fed, a partially collapsed lung and requires an oxygen tank 24/7.
She is also under an orthopaedic specialist for a number of problems with her hips, legs and ankles. Her parents, who are struggling to get a definitive diagnosis, recently raised money to see a private specialist, but need more funding to pay for further investigations including various scans.
Karen said: “The proceeds from the show will go to these children.
"We have a fabulous line up of guest performers alongside ladies that attend my burlesque chair dance classes. We have a comedian, magician, guest burlesque performers and vocalists all giving up their time completely free."
Doors open at 6.30pm and the show starts at 7pm. Tickets cost £10 and are available at Crigglestone WMC or by contacting Karen on 07546997616.