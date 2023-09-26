Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The show, organised by burlesque dance teacher Karen Smith, also known by her stage name Krystal Spirit, will feature a range of performances including comedy, magic, burlesque performers and singers.

The money will be split between 12-year-old Alex Craven and two-year-old Neeve Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex, from Castleford, has cerebral palsy, and his parents recently renovated their home to allow Alex to live as independently as possible.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity variety show is in aid of 12-year-old Alex Craven and two-year-old Neeve Smith.

The renovations was partly-funded but they require additional money to pay for for a through floor lift and ongoing private therapies and equipment.

And little Neeve Smith, from Pontefract, was born at 26 weeks in 2021, resulting in a primary diagnosis of cerebral palsy but also has hearing loss, no swallow reflex and therefore is peg fed, a partially collapsed lung and requires an oxygen tank 24/7.

She is also under an orthopaedic specialist for a number of problems with her hips, legs and ankles. Her parents, who are struggling to get a definitive diagnosis, recently raised money to see a private specialist, but need more funding to pay for further investigations including various scans.

12-year-old Alex Craven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen said: “The proceeds from the show will go to these children.

"We have a fabulous line up of guest performers alongside ladies that attend my burlesque chair dance classes. We have a comedian, magician, guest burlesque performers and vocalists all giving up their time completely free."