A charity variety show in aid of two disabled children in Wakefield is set to be held in Crigglestone on Saturday (September 30).
By Shawna Healey
Published 26th Sep 2023, 18:30 BST- 1 min read
The show, organised by burlesque dance teacher Karen Smith, also known by her stage name Krystal Spirit, will feature a range of performances including comedy, magic, burlesque performers and singers.

The money will be split between 12-year-old Alex Craven and two-year-old Neeve Smith.

Alex, from Castleford, has cerebral palsy, and his parents recently renovated their home to allow Alex to live as independently as possible.

The renovations was partly-funded but they require additional money to pay for for a through floor lift and ongoing private therapies and equipment.

And little Neeve Smith, from Pontefract, was born at 26 weeks in 2021, resulting in a primary diagnosis of cerebral palsy but also has hearing loss, no swallow reflex and therefore is peg fed, a partially collapsed lung and requires an oxygen tank 24/7.

She is also under an orthopaedic specialist for a number of problems with her hips, legs and ankles. Her parents, who are struggling to get a definitive diagnosis, recently raised money to see a private specialist, but need more funding to pay for further investigations including various scans.

Karen said: “The proceeds from the show will go to these children.

"We have a fabulous line up of guest performers alongside ladies that attend my burlesque chair dance classes. We have a comedian, magician, guest burlesque performers and vocalists all giving up their time completely free."

Doors open at 6.30pm and the show starts at 7pm. Tickets cost £10 and are available at Crigglestone WMC or by contacting Karen on 07546997616.

