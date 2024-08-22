Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students at Outwood Grange Academy are celebrating exceptional GCSE results.

There were highlights for the academy in a wide range of subjects showcasing the breadth and depth of quality of the curriculum on offer.

From the sciences to computing and through French and the arts, high pass rates were seen with pass rates of over 90%.

Andrew Downing, Principal at Outwood Grange Academy, said: “We are incredibly proud of the students and staff at Outwood Grange Academy once again. We know that the results are a testament to the dedication and hard work of the students, who should be rightfully proud of themselves.

"We also hope that parents and carers can share some of that pride for supporting the students and the academy to get these results which will serve as their passport to their next steps in education or employment.”

Some of the standout student success stories included Rebecca Parkin, who achieved five Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and a Grade 7 and Frank Royston who secured three Grade 9s, three Grade 8s, two Grade 7s and a Level 2 Distinction.

Will Clements, who will be heading off to college in September, said: “I am really happy with my results. I was quite nervous opening them but all the hard work paid off and I’ve got the grades I need for college in September, which will set me up for a career in Physiotherapy.”

Julie Slater, Chief Executive Principal (Secondary) at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “We are incredibly proud of our Year 11 students and all that they have achieved throughout their secondary education. Our students have worked incredibly hard, have shown great resilience and have developed into exceptional young adults.

“We are very proud of all that they have achieved and what they will go on to achieve in their future studies and careers. I wish them every success for their futures; it has been a privilege to have been able to work with them.”