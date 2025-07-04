Class of 2025.placeholder image
Class of 2025.

Class of 2025: Here are 18 pictures of school leavers in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Leanne Clarke
Published 4th Jul 2025, 10:14 BST
Year six pupils across Wakefield will soon be saying farewell to their primary classmates ready for the move up to high school after the summer break.

To mark the occasion the Express invited schools across the district to share pictures of their Year 6 leavers for a special supplement which was printed in the print version yesterday, Thursday July 3 edition.

If you missed it and would like to order a copy call our newspaper sales team on 0330 403 0033.

In the meantime, congratulations to all Year 6 pupils – and best of luck for September when you start your secondary school journey.

Halfpenny Lane School Class 6T.

Halfpenny Lane School Class 6T. Photo: s

Halfpenny Lane School Class 6W.

Halfpenny Lane School Class 6W. Photo: s

Stanley St Peter's School, Gallagher Class.

Stanley St Peter's School, Gallagher Class. Photo: s

Stanley St Peter's Swift Class.

Stanley St Peter's Swift Class. Photo: s

