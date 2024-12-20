Commission holds first meeting over future of education in Wakefield

A commission carrying out a major study into the future of higher education and skills in Wakefield, which could ultimately lead to a university in the city, has held its first meeting.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Council called for the work after figures revealed the number of residents in the district with qualifications above A-level fall well below the national average.

Wakefield is England’s largest city without a university and faces “significant challenges in developing and retaining higher-level skills among its residents”, the council said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wakefield Futures Commission, chaired by Professor Sir Chris Husbands, former Vice Chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University, met for the first time on Wednesday (December 18).

The Wakefield Futures Commission held its first meeting at Wakefield Town Hall on Wednesday December 18.

Created in partnership with West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, it brings together experts from industry, education and economic policy.

The commission will carry out a six-month study to identify ways of ensuring people have the right skills to transform the region.

Last week, Sir Chris said “nothing is off the table” when it comes to likely outcomes of the study, including a possible recommendation that a university be established in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Wakefield has a fantastic geographical location and great transport connections.

“It has amazing people, a proud history and lots of great assets.

“But higher level skills provision isn’t in place and economic growth depends on people.”

Only 28.8% of Wakefield’s population aged 16-64 holds qualifications at Level 4 or above.

This is below the national average of 46.7 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “I want the people of Wakefield to have access to the very best educational opportunities.

“Whether that means higher-level qualifications, apprenticeship training programmes, or up-skilling opportunities.

“And I want them to be available right here in the Wakefield district.

“We are working hard to bring new investment to our district from high quality employers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To do this we need qualified and skilled workers to meet the needs of these better paid jobs.

“The Wakefield Futures Commission will look at how we can provide pathways to the skills and higher educational opportunities the people of Wakefield deserve, and I look forward to working closely with the Commission to determine how we do this.”