Community helps build 'amazing' school library

The power of the community has helped build a fantastic new library and relaxed reading area at Brotherton and Byram Community Primary Academy.

Fundraising began a year ago for a project that celebrates and encourages the joy of reading and has involved children, parents, staff and financial support from local company Catalogue Returns at the Outlet. Business owner John Stringer – who with his wife Josie has seen three generations of their family attend the school – donated a consignment of gifts and household goods which the school used for raffles and Christmas gift sales.

Pupils were involved in choosing the books to go on the shelves.

Joe Wilkinson, a parent of two children at the school, near Knottingley, donated his carpentry skills in an underused area at the heart of the school creating ‘trees’ and a ‘Whispering Woodland’ entrance. Artist Rachel List then brought it all to life with colourful murals and paintings depicting famous characters from children’s books.

Cutting the ribbon to formally open “The Whispering Woodland” library at Brotherton and Byram Community Primary Academy is local businessman John Stringer, second from left, and carpenter and parent Joe Wilkinson. Looking on is chair of governors Kathryn Bratt, left, headteacher Ben Greene and pupils.

Paying tribute to the many people who all pulled together to establish the new space, headteacher Ben Greene said: “This is a wonderful achievement! I particularly want to thank teachers Sophie Smyth, our English lead, and Gemma Catterall, our early reading and phonics lead, for their creative vision and Sarah Shafi, the children’s author who came in on World Book Day and enthused everybody with her imaginative writing. I would also like to thank Yvonne Hand in school for leading the way with organising all the fundraising and community engagement.

“Reading is so important at our school and now children have a really enjoyable space to go to so they can enjoy their reading.”

The launch of the new space was combined with this term’s celebration of learning, where the school opens its doors to show parents the work that’s been going on. The event also featured a woodland dance piece and a speech by incoming chair of governors, Kathryn Bratt. John Stringer and Joe Wilkinson cut the ribbon to formally open the new library.

Brotherton and Byram Community Primary Academy is part of Ebor Academy Trust, which has 25 primary schools across York, Selby, Hull and the East Riding and on the Yorkshire Coast.