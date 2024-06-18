Council’s reputation ‘at risk’ over failure to secure school dinners contract

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield Council has had to take action after failing to secure a new contract to provide school dinners.

A procurement process to find a new catering provider for local authority-run schools across the district did “not generate interest”.

A report says the lack of commercial interest could lead to “service failures” and put the council’s reputation “at risk”

On Tuesday (June 18), senior councillors agreed to extend a short term contract currently in place with its current catering provider.

Cabinet members also agreed to carry out further market testing in a bid to “identify a credible service partner.”

The council hopes to eventually strike up a three-year deal with a school meal provider, expected to be worth around £7.5m.

In 2016, Engie was awarded a £200m property and facilities management contract by the council, in what was the biggest privatisation deal in Wakefield’s history at the time.

The contract, which covered the provision of school meals, ended in 2023.

In June last year, the council agreed a short-term school catering contract with another firm, ISS Mediclean, until the end of March 2024.

The local authority said at the time that it wanted to develop a new school catering provision model.

The plan was to encourage individual schools to make their own catering arrangements, with the council helping with a procurement exercise.

The report says: “Although this process did take place with enough time to secure new arrangements, the procurement exercise was not successful.

“It is now evident that the previous model will not generate sufficient interest from the market to be done successfully in a way that protects the overall Wakefield economy.”

The document says the council has “had to take action” by granting a contract extension to ISS Mediclean until March 2025 “to protect the integrity of school catering provision.”

It adds: “It is right that the council considers the impact of failed or unsuitable procurement process on schools and their pupils and students in line with the council’s corporate priorities.”

“Service failure in a local authority maintained school in the district would not reflect well on the council’s reputation.”

A target has been set for the new contract to be in place by April 1 next year.

A board has been set up to oversee the project.

The objectives of the new plan include continuing to deliver “high quality, legislatively compliant food offer to schools” and increase the uptake of free school meals.

It also aims to improve support for vulnerable children and families through nutrition.

Les Shaw, portfolio holder for property and resources, told the meeting:

“There has been extensive discussion with schools before this report.

“It will continue as we move forward, because it is important to keep them on board and give them a voice.”

“This is important.

“Feeding kids at school is absolutely top notch.