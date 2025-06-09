Crofton Academy pupils bring creativity and community spirit to school walls with new mural

Year 10 GCSE Art pupils at Crofton Academy have brought colour, creativity, and community spirit to the school walls with the unveiling of a stunning new mural.

The project, created in partnership with contemporary artist, Emmeline North and cultural development organisation, BEAM, invited students to explore ‘The Identity of Crofton’ through symbolic art, reflecting on what it means to be a human being in Crofton and how that can be expressed visually.

Over two interactive art lessons, students collaborated directly with Emmeline North and BEAM representatives, experimenting with mural design techniques and developing ideas rooted in personal and collective identity.

The official unveiling of the mural took place on May 13, marking the culmination of a unique careers-focused art project that ran during National Careers Week.

The initiative was proudly funded by Learn Wakefield District as part of their Festival of Learning, highlighting the powerful link between creativity, career exploration, and community engagement.

The celebration event welcomed parents, carers, members of the school’s governing body, and the Senior Leadership Team who joined students and staff in unveiling the finished piece, which is now proudly located near the art classrooms, to recognise the pupils’ hard work and creativity.

Sarah Rostron, Associate Senior Leader at Crofton Academy, said: “This has been a fantastic opportunity for our pupils to express themselves and leave a lasting mark on their school.

"They’ve not only learned new artistic skills but also gained valuable insight into careers in the creative industries.”

Speaking of her involvement, artist Emmeline North said: “The students at Crofton Academy were incredibly thoughtful and creative. They brought fresh perspectives to the theme and worked with real energy and pride in their school.”

Now permanently displayed within Crofton Academy, the mural stands as a vibrant expression of student voice, identity, and the transformative power of the arts in education.

Crofton Academy is part of Castleford Academy Trust which now serves approximately 5600 pupils across the Wakefield district. The Trust is committed to “working together to achieve excellence for all” putting pupils at the heart of everything it does.

For more information about Crofton Academy, click here