CSI Wakefield: Pupils become detectives as part of West Yorkshire Police initiative to reduce knife crime

The Junior Detectives programme involves 16 pupils from Outwood Grange Academy, Outwood Academy Hemsworth, Ossett Academy and Horbury Academy.

Pupils from schools across Wakefield are being given the opportunity to step into the shoes of a police detective as part of an initiative aimed at reducing knife crime.

This week, the Year 8 pupils are following a fictional scenario from first report to the police through to conclusion at court.

The scenario has been created by experienced detectives and aims to raise the students’ awareness of the consequences of serious youth violence and criminal exploitation linked to gangs.

Pupils will receive inputs from police officers, NHS trauma surgeons, lived experience speakers and will have the opportunity to meet and question His Honour Judge Christopher Batty at Leeds Crown Court.

They are also getting the chance to get more ‘hands on’ with facilities at the University of Leeds being utilised to create a mock crime scene, an A&E ward in the Medical School's simulation suite and a police interview room.

The programme is due to culminate in a celebration event hosted by Wakefield Trinity RLFC at their Belle Vue stadium where the pupils will be awarded the status of ‘anti-knife crime champions’.

Wakefield District Commander Chief Superintendent Stuart Bainbridge said: “I’m delighted that I’ll get the opportunity to meet the pupils involved in this innovative project and present them with their anti-knife crime champion certificates.

“Knife crime is not an easy subject to talk about, but it is something that we must have honest and frank conversations about if we are going to educate and deter young people from carrying a knife.

"Our hope is that through this programme, they will not find themselves in any of these places in real life as a result of knife crime.

“This programme is not just about educating a select group of young people though, but about giving them the knowledge and skills to be advocates of the anti-knife crime message among their peers and wider society."

Jessica Power, Associate Assistant Principal, Outwood Grange Academy said “We are so pleased to have the opportunity to be part of this fantastic programme.

"It will give our students the knowledge to become knife crime ambassadors and share what they have learnt with other students at our school.”