D-Day 80: Here are 11 photos as Halfpenny Lane School celebrate historical day

One child from each class was voted the best dressed by their peers and awarded a rosette for their outstanding effort.

In addition to the costumes, pupils were invited to bake and cook using recipes from the era.

These culinary creations were shared and enjoyed in their classes, adding a tasty touch to the historical experience.

The day began with a whole school assembly where pupils learned about D-Day through a presentation, followed by a quick quiz to test their knowledge.

Dianne Robson, is a HLTA (higher level teaching assistant), then presented the school with a real bayonet from World War 2, a treasured artifact from her grandfather, which sparked great curiosity, and the children eagerly asked questions.

All pupils stood proudly for the National Anthem before heading outside to the field where the entire school collaborated to form the words "D-DAY 2024 @ HPL!" and posed for a group photo in their costumes.

Throughout the day, classes took part in various D-Day related activities, including playing cricket and rounders, writing WW2-inspired poems, creating diary entries from the perspective of a soldier, reading historical information, and designing propaganda posters.

The youngest pupils in EYFS enjoyed a themed tea party as part of the festivities.

As a special tribute, every pupil decorated a piece of card the size of a brick as a memorial. These were then displayed on a wall, creating a poignant and collaborative artwork to commemorate the day.

It was a day filled with learning, creativity, and remembrance, bringing history to life for all pupils.

Take a look at these photos from the day:

